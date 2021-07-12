Insulin Drug Makers Shed Antitrust Claims In MDL

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:34 PM EDT) -- Novo Nordisk Inc., CVS Health Corp. and other drugmakers and pharmacy benefit managers partially secured their bid to escape claims, at least for now, that they colluded to drive up insulin drug prices after a New Jersey federal judge said allegations that direct buyers paid inflated prices wasn't enough to support the buyers' antitrust claim. U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti, who on Friday tossed the antitrust claim without prejudice, agreed that drug wholesalers FWK Holdings LLC and Professional Drug Co. Inc. lack associational standing to assert an injury claim against the defendants under Section 2(c) of the Robinson-Patman Act. The antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS