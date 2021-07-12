Ex-Ga. DA Seeks Immunity In Suit Over Slain Black Jogger

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:42 PM EDT) -- The Georgia prosecutor accused of orchestrating a monthslong coverup after a young Black jogger was gunned down by three white men in an alleged hate crime has asked to be dismissed from a civil suit brought by the victim's mother, citing prosecutorial immunity. In a motion to dismiss filed Saturday, former Brunswick District Attorney Jackie Johnson said any actions she took during the initial investigation into Ahmaud Arbery's death were clearly conducted in her role as a prosecutor, and thus the principle of absolute prosecutorial immunity protects her from suits like the one brought by Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper. "Importantly, the complaint...

