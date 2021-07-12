AIG Tells 9th Circ. Casino Out Of Luck On COVID-19 Coverage

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit should back a lower court's decision to toss a Las Vegas casino's suit over pandemic-related losses, AIG Specialty Insurance Co. said, arguing there was no physical loss or damage to trigger coverage. The insurer argued in a brief filed Friday that Circus Circus LV LP's interpretation of physical loss "defies common sense" because it could still access the property when Nevada's governor implemented prophylactic stay-at-home orders and because the presence of the virus did not physically alter the building. AIG also contended that U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey's February ruling should stand because the policy's contaminant exclusion...

