Greenspoon Marder Adds 8 Ex-Taylor English Attys In NY, Ga.

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP announced Monday it has added eight entertainment attorneys previously with Taylor English Duma LLP to its offices in New York and Atlanta. Sandra Brown, Kendall Minter, Peter Stathopoulos and Alan Clarke — who previously headed Taylor English's entertainment practice group — will all serve as of counsel in Atlanta, while Aliya Nelson and Robert Rando will work as partners in New York, according to the firm's announcement. The six attorneys — plus associate Katie Heron and of counsel Jerry Juste in New York — will all be part of Greenspoon Marder's entertainment, media and technology industry group, according...

