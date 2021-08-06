Real Estate Lawyers On The Move

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC has brought on board a new shareholder for its office in Chicago. Kimberlie Pearlman joins the firm and brings to the table a broad range of experience with joint venture, purchase and sale, financing, development, and leasing matters. She's worked on hotel, medical office, industrial, multifamily and retail deals. Bradley Miller Vorys Sater Seymour and Pease LLP has hired a new partner for its office in Cleveland. Bradley Miller joins the firm and brings with him experience with purchases and sales, development deals, financings, and leasing matters for properties in Ohio and across the U.S. Kwon Lee Kwon Lee...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS