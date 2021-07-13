Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Chinese Freight Co. Hit With Investor Suit After Cyber Probe

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An investor in Chinese digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance has filed a proposed class action against the company and its underwriters, alleging they failed to disclose a looming cybersecurity review by Chinese regulators that caused FTA's share price to plummet below its IPO price.

FTA is one of several companies facing scrutiny from Chinese authorities following its $1.6 billion initial public offering last month. In a complaint filed Monday in New York federal court, Kohli Pratyush says investors suffered damages after FTA revealed it would undergo a cybersecurity review by the CyberSecurity Administration of China.

According to the complaint, a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!