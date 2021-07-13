Chinese Freight Co. Hit With Investor Suit After Cyber Probe

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:36 PM EDT) -- An investor in Chinese digital freight platform Full Truck Alliance has filed a proposed class action against the company and its underwriters, alleging they failed to disclose a looming cybersecurity review by Chinese regulators that caused FTA's share price to plummet below its IPO price. FTA is one of several companies facing scrutiny from Chinese authorities following its $1.6 billion initial public offering last month. In a complaint filed Monday in New York federal court, Kohli Pratyush says investors suffered damages after FTA revealed it would undergo a cybersecurity review by the CyberSecurity Administration of China. According to the complaint, a...

