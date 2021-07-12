Walmart Pays $9K For Price-Gouging Wipes During Pandemic

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Walmart on Friday agreed to pay $9,000 to resolve claims that it sold disinfecting wipes to customers in San Luis Obispo County at an exorbitant price during the coronavirus pandemic, in violation of California law. Between May and June 2020, Walmart sold disinfecting wipes for $18.99 to $19.99, which exceeded the 50% markup limit under a state executive order barring price-gouging on certain medical and emergency supplies, according to the San Luis Obispo County district attorney's office. Under the executive order signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom on April 3, 2020, retailers could not sell medical or emergency supplies — such as...

