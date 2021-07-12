Apple Must Face Epic's Antitrust Claims In Australia

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 6:59 PM EDT) -- Apple won't be able to avoid a dust-up Down Under with Epic Games over its App Store fees after an Australian federal court allowed the video game maker's federal antitrust lawsuit to move forward. The Australian Federal Court granted an appeal from Epic Games on Friday, ruling that the litigation — which had been paused while a parallel lawsuit played out in the U.S. — could legally continue and that putting the case on hold had been a mistake. The case was originally stayed because an Australian federal judge found that the App Store contract between Apple and Epic Games gave...

