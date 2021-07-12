VW Offers Reimbursements To End Faulty Transmission Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 2:33 PM EDT) -- Volkswagen Group of America Inc. has agreed to reimburse a proposed class of drivers who say their Audi vehicles needed repairs for faulty transmissions in a deal aimed at ending a suit in California federal court alleging the company sold cars with defective gearshifts. Named plaintiff John Chess on Friday asked the court to grant preliminary approval for the deal, which also offers to extend the warranty for class members to nine years and 90,000 miles for repairs and replacements of the allegedly faulty transmission. The court documents do not give an estimate for the value of the settlement. As part...

