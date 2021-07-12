Allergan Strikes $130M Deal Over Drug Price-Fixing Claims

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Allergan has agreed to a $130 million settlement over class claims it took part in a generic-drug price-fixing scheme, investors said in seeking a New Jersey federal court's blessing for what they suggested is the first deal struck in a federal securities case related to such allegations. Lead plaintiffs Sjunde AP-Fonden and Union Asset Management Holding AG on Friday asked the court to grant preliminary approval for the agreement, saying the proposed cash payout marked an "excellent recovery" for settlement class members in light of the risks that investors would be left empty-handed after further litigation. To their knowledge, the plaintiffs...

