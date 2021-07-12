ITC Judge Issues Mixed Ruling In Roku Remote Control Row

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A U.S. International Trade Commission judge has ruled that Roku's television remotes infringe some claims in configuration software patents asserted by rival Universal Electronics Inc. ITC Administrative Law Judge Cameron Elliot handed down his final initial determination in the case Friday, a little less than three months after the two companies sparred in front of him during a weeklong evidentiary hearing in April. Judge Elliot's ruling found that various Roku remotes infringed three patents owned by Universal Electronics, but also threw out two of those patents as invalid. Joe Hollinger, a Roku executive, said in a statement Monday that Roku's products...

