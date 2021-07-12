Ga. Judge Considering 'Serious Sanctions' In Trademark Case

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 3:32 PM EDT) -- A Georgia judge is considering issuing "serious sanctions" in a trade dress case after expressing dismay Monday that multiple discovery orders over four years have been disregarded or not complied with. U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May became exasperated during a hearing with an attorney for Danny Bijani and two of his companies after hearing repeated excuses about why electronic devices and financial documents weren't turned over to Noorani Trading Inc. After hearing multiple explanations about why the information wasn't turned over, Judge May questioned the veracity of assertions by Bijani's attorney, Robert Ward of BMWLaw LLC, about why her discovery...

