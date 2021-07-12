Outback Franchisee Brings COVID Coverage Suit To 9th Circ.

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The owner of 100 Outback Steakhouse restaurants said a California federal court wrongly tossed its pandemic loss suit, telling the Ninth Circuit on Monday that Affiliated FM Insurance Co. must provide coverage because its employees contracted the virus and their droplets damaged the properties. In the brief, Out West Restaurant Group said it reasonably believed that the all-risk policy covers COVID-19-related losses because the virus, which existed inside its steakhouses, caused physical damage and the government closure orders deprived the restaurants of their intended function. "Under California law, courts must accept policyholders' reasonable interpretations of insurance policies over insurers' competing interpretations,"...

