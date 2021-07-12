Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Nationwide Urges 11th Circ. To Back Win In Eatery's Virus Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to uphold the dismissal of a Cajun eatery's coverage dispute, saying that a stay-at-home order did not cause a loss or damage to the Georgia restaurant.

Cajun restaurant Henry's Louisiana Grill Inc. and its event space Henry's Uptown LLC did not suffer a loss under the policy because Gov. Brian Kemp's March 14, 2020, order did not require the Acworth, Georgia, establishment to close, Allied Mutual Insurance Co. explained. The Nationwide unit also said the restaurant failed to allege that it suffered physical damage as a result of the order.

"Even if...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!