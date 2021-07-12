Nationwide Urges 11th Circ. To Back Win In Eatery's Virus Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 9:01 PM EDT) -- A Nationwide unit told the Eleventh Circuit on Monday to uphold the dismissal of a Cajun eatery's coverage dispute, saying that a stay-at-home order did not cause a loss or damage to the Georgia restaurant. Cajun restaurant Henry's Louisiana Grill Inc. and its event space Henry's Uptown LLC did not suffer a loss under the policy because Gov. Brian Kemp's March 14, 2020, order did not require the Acworth, Georgia, establishment to close, Allied Mutual Insurance Co. explained. The Nationwide unit also said the restaurant failed to allege that it suffered physical damage as a result of the order. "Even if...

