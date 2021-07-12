US Trustee Calls For Hold On $29M In Purdue Bonuses

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Trustee's Office on Monday asked a New York bankruptcy judge to reject Purdue Pharma's request to pay up to $29 million in employee bonuses, saying that with the company possibly on the verge of reorganization the issue should be put on hold. In a motion, U.S. Trustee William Harrington said while U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain had rejected arguments that Purdue's two prior rounds of bonuses were too expensive and didn't incentivize performance, the timing of the current proposal, just weeks before the company's reorganization plan is slated to go before the court for approval, should be viewed with...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS