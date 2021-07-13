Groups Slam EPA Bid To Maintain Water Rule During Review

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:45 PM EDT) -- Environmental groups have told a South Carolina federal court that the Trump-era rule redefining the Clean Water Act's reach should not be allowed to stay in place while the Biden administration engages in an "open-ended and likely lengthy process" to rewrite it. The South Carolina Coastal Conservation League and others argued Monday that while they are encouraged that the Biden administration has acknowledged problems with the Navigable Waters Protection Rule that restricted the reach of the Clean Water Act, the right move is not to keep the rule in place while the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Army Corps of Engineers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS