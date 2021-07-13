J&J, Rite Aid, CVS Talc Suit Remanded To NY State Court

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:06 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has sent back to state court a lawsuit by a woman alleging Johnson & Johnson's baby powder she bought at Rite Aid, Walgreens and CVS stores contained asbestos that gave her cancer, finding the New York-based defendants were not wrongly named in the suit. In an order filed Monday, U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff remanded Amy Resnik's suit, which names J&J, Rite Aid of New York Inc., Walgreen Eastern Co. Inc., CVS Pharmacy Inc., Duane Reade Inc. and Kolmar Laboratories Inc. as defendants, after J&J had removed it earlier this year. According to the suit,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS