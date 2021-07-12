Katerra Approved For Ch. 11 Loan Deadline Extension

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 7:03 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt construction technology firm Katerra received permission from a Texas bankruptcy court Monday for changes to its $35 million debtor-in-possession financing to extend the deadlines for obtaining final approval of the loan and altering the size and frequency of loan draws by the debtor. During an emergency virtual hearing, debtor attorney Christine A. Okike of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the changes to the company's DIP loan had been agreed to by its lenders and the official committee of unsecured creditors and were critical to the success of Katerra Inc.'s Chapter 11 case. "The debtors believe the compromises reflected in the...

