Meatpackers, Cattle Ranchers Spar Over Price-Fix Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc., Cargill Inc. and other meatpackers urged a Minnesota federal judge Monday to throw out three amended lawsuits accusing them of scheming to drive down beef prices, arguing that ranchers have failed to fix ​​various defects the court outlined last year when it gave them a third chance to revise their claims. Mayer Brown's Nicole A. Saharsky told Chief U.S. District Judge John Tunheim during a remote hearing that she's not convinced the ranchers have added sufficient facts for the cases to stay afloat and proceed to discovery. Among other things, Saharsky specifically took issue with a pair of...

