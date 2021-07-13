Rail Execs Plead Guilty In Worker Safety Case After Explosion

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The owners of a rail car cleaning service that employed two workers killed in a 2015 explosion pled guilty Monday to charges related to the deaths, which prosecutors said came after a history of safety violations. Federal prosecutors said Monday that Nebraska Railcar Cleaning Services LLC, its president and majority owner, Steven Michael Braithwaite, and the company's vice president and minority owner, Adam Thomas Braithwaite, pled guilty to worker safety violations resulting in the deaths of two workers. The company itself pled guilty to a series of charges, including violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act and submitting false documents to the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS