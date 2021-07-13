Contractor Says Sterling Bank Allowed $8.5M Theft

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:27 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey construction company sued Sterling National Bank after it allegedly helped fraudsters wire $8.5 million to unauthorized accounts in China and Singapore, and then refused to take responsibility for its security failures. According to the complaint filed Monday in New York federal court, construction consulting firm Niram Inc. had placed clear security protocols on its account with Sterling Bank, including transfer limits and two-step authentication, which should have prevented the devastating business email compromise fraud. Sterling failed to follow these straightforward procedures, and now "both law and logic" dictate that it must pay for the damages, the contractor argued....

