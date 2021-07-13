NY Judge Sours On Suit Over Coca-Cola's 'Slightly Sweet' Tea

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:41 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge tossed a proposed class action Monday accusing Coca-Cola of misleading consumers by labeling its Gold Peak brand ice tea as "Slightly Sweet," ruling that the consumers hadn't plausibly alleged that the term misleads consumers into believing the beverage is low on sugar. U.S. District Judge Nelson S. Román granted The Coca-Cola Co.'s bid to dismiss all claims brought by lead plaintiff Amanda Mazella, saying that she failed to allege sufficient facts to support her claim that the "Slightly Sweet" label is false or misleading when viewed in the context of the drink's full label and nutrition panel....

