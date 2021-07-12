Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Catholic, Howard Can't Nix Students' Pandemic Classes Suits

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has declined bids by Howard University and Catholic University to dismiss putative class actions from students seeking refunds for tuition and fees they paid toward the Spring 2020 semester, which was carried out online, rather than in-person, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The students argued that the university made numerous promises in their course catalogs about in-person learning and campus life, both of which were shut down as the pandemic struck.

U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich dismissed a conversion claim against Howard but otherwise allowed the complaints to continue, finding Friday that at the dismissal stage,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!