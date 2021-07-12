Catholic, Howard Can't Nix Students' Pandemic Classes Suits

Law360 (July 12, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal judge has declined bids by Howard University and Catholic University to dismiss putative class actions from students seeking refunds for tuition and fees they paid toward the Spring 2020 semester, which was carried out online, rather than in-person, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The students argued that the university made numerous promises in their course catalogs about in-person learning and campus life, both of which were shut down as the pandemic struck. U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich dismissed a conversion claim against Howard but otherwise allowed the complaints to continue, finding Friday that at the dismissal stage,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS