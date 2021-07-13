Insurer Fights USA Taekwondo Deal To Arbitrate Abuse Claims

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:24 PM EDT) -- The arbitration of sexual abuse and forced labor claims brought by female athletes against USA Taekwondo should be restrained, an insurer told a Colorado federal judge, saying that a coverage decision should be made first. Markel Insurance Corp. explained Monday that it may no longer have to defend the organization if it breached the cooperation and no voluntary payment clauses in commercial general liability and excess/umbrella policies by entering into a "collusive" agreement with the five female accusers without the insurer's knowledge. Under the agreement, USA Taekwondo, or USAT, would pay $10,000 toward any judgment and the women are given the...

