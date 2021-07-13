SkyWest Must Face Trimmed Calif. Flight Attendants' Pay Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has found that federal law doesn't shield SkyWest Airlines from proposed class claims that it denied California flight attendants proper breaks and compensation, but the airline did provide compliant wage statements. In a mixed ruling on the parties' dueling motions for summary judgment on Monday, U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria rejected SkyWest's arguments that the Airline Deregulation Act, federal aviation safety regulations and the dormant commerce clause preempted the wage-and-hour claims brought by former flight attendants Tremaine Wilson and Lauren Becker. The judge said that the Ninth Circuit's February ruling in Bernstein v. Virgin America Inc. made clear that...

