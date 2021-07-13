Insurer Hits Banks With Suit Over $19M Wire Fraud

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:39 PM EDT) -- An insurer asked a federal judge in Texas to order banks including Bank of America and other institutions to freeze and return nearly $20 million it said it was tricked into wiring. In the suit filed Monday, Old Republic National Title Insurance Co. says it needs a court order to ensure Bank of America, The Reserve Trust Co., Banco Santander Mexico and the recipients of the wire transfers return those funds. "Old Republic has communicated with Bank of America, N.A., and asked it to freeze funds representing the diverted funds in its customer's account, but needs the force of a court...

