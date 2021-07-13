ADT Customers Reject Settlements, Want Class Cert.

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A group of ADT customers pushed for class certification on their claims that the security company is liable for a former technician's use of home cameras to invade their privacy, mostly arguing that their claims are closely related because they each had identical ADT systems in their homes. In a 28-page memo filed in Florida federal court on Monday, named plaintiff Shana Doty told U.S. District Judge Raag Singhal that ex-ADT service technician Telesforo Aviles had used the company's Pulse security system cameras to spy on 216 Dallas homes during a seven-year period. According to the memo, 129 out of those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS