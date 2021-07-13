Goldman Venture Buys $488M Worth Of Logistics Assets

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A joint venture of Goldman Sachs Asset Management and private equity-backed Chinese developer New Ease has purchased two portfolios of logistics properties in China and the combined group of properties is worth $488 million, the companies said Tuesday. The investment comes as demand for logistics space has soared as shoppers increasingly opt for online purchases versus purchases at brick-and-mortar stores. The first portfolio comprises warehouse properties in Kunshan City, Zhengzhou City and Sanhe City in Jiangsu, He'nan and Hebei provinces, respectively. Meanwhile, the second portfolio of properties comprises assets in Hebei and Hubei provinces. The companies did not indicate in which...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS