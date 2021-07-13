Delta Pilot Says Airline Stole Billion-Dollar Crew-Texting IP

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:02 PM EDT) -- A veteran Delta Air Lines pilot claims the company and its top brass stole his idea for a text-based crew communication system that would prevent flight delays and save the company tens of millions of dollars annually, according to a trade secrets suit filed Monday in Georgia state court. The QrewLive communications app was Captain Craig Alexander's solution to the often spotty telephone and radio interactions between pilots, flight attendants, gate agents and other crew members that cost the airline hundreds of millions of dollars a year in flight delays and cancellations, according to the complaint. After years of development talks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS