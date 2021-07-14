Nissan Investors Fight Ex-Exec's Latest Bid To Exit Fraud Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Investors urged a Nashville federal judge to reject a former Nissan Motor Co. executive's attempt to challenge a ruling that kept him on the hook in a proposed securities fraud class action based on the carmaker's 2018 financial scandal. The shareholders told U.S. District Judge William Campbell Jr. on Monday to turn away a June 25 motion by Joseph Peter, Nissan's former chief financial officer, that asked the court to reconsider a ruling issued two weeks earlier. That ruling declined a motion for judgment Peter filed in March. In that motion, he attempted to exit the case based on U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission...

