Judge Rules In Dating App Fight: It's Not You, It's Your Patent

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Tuesday sided with the developer of popular dating apps SCRUFF and Jack'd in its declaratory judgment action against a patent-holding company, finding that a patent on determining personal compatibility is invalid because "asking and answering questions to determine compatibility is not novel." U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon told Jedi Technologies Inc that it's patent — which claims a priority date of 2000 but was only issued by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2018 — failed to cover anything particularly new about the business of romance, granting a win to a lawsuit lodged by...

