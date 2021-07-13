Atty Axed From AmEx Anti-Steering Row Back On Case Radar

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An attorney for merchants who sued ​​​​American Express over its anti-steering rules plans to work on an arbitration against the credit card company with a lawyer who was kicked off the case because of "egregious conduct," the merchants have told the Eastern District of New York. Given that the court removed Gary B. Friedman from the case in 2015 after determining that he had exchanged sensitive case information with a former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP partner who was representing Mastercard Inc. in related litigation, the lawyer's replacement, Michael Hausfeld, said in his July 9 letter that he thought it would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS