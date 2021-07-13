NJ Appeals Court Affirms Insurers' Win In Building Defect Row

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Two insurers are off the hook for defending a New Jersey developer in a housing complex's suit over shoddy construction work because the policies had multiple exclusions barring coverage, a state appeals court ruled Tuesday. In an unpublished opinion, three judges on the New Jersey appellate panel affirmed a lower court's ruling that Interstate Fire and Casualty Co. and Crum & Forster Specialty Insurance Co.'s policies did not protect developer American Properties at Madison LLC against the underlying construction defect claims. The decision stems from a case involving American Properties, or APM, and Madison at Ewing Condominium Association, a 192-dwelling unit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS