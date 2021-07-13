NJ Court Revives Coverage Suit Over Home Depot Amputation

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:29 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey appeals court revived a manufacturer's lawsuit seeking to have Admiral Insurance Co. cover claims that a Home Depot employee lost parts of her fingers while using a window blind cutting machine, saying on Tuesday that a judge improperly blocked coverage due to the New York location of the alleged incident. The appellate panel sided with units of Nien Made Enterprise Co. Ltd., saying that Superior Court Judge Stephan C. Hansbury wrongly granted summary judgment to Admiral Insurance based on an exclusion in its insurance policy that barred coverage for injuries in certain New York counties, including at the...

