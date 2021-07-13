Judge Tells Attys IP Testimony Is 'Dense,' But 'It's Your Case'

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (July 13, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge presiding over a jury trial over claims Novartis infringed a Daiichi Sankyo subsidiary's billion-dollar skin cancer treatment patents questioned the usefulness of the day's "dense" trial testimony about chemistry and molecular structures, but told the attorneys, "It's your case." U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr.'s comments came during a break near the end of the second day of a jury trial that kicked off Monday with Plexxikon Inc.'s counsel claiming that Novartis owes royalties for selling a drug called Tafinlar that allegedly infringes two patents, while Novartis' counsel countered that the patents are invalid. On Tuesday,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS