FCC Vote Broadens Replacement Fund For Chinese Tech

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission took another step toward shoring up American networks against foreign cybersecurity threats on Tuesday, voting to allow a broader range of small internet service providers to seek reimbursement for wider swaths of distrusted, largely Chinese-made network equipment they are being required to replace. The rule changes, prompted by a congressional directive in the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, also help rank funding requests in the event that the $1.9 billion program runs over budget and sets June 30, 2020, as the latest equipment purchase date for which carriers can seek reimbursement. "Securing America's critical communications infrastructure from potential security...

