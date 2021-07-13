FCC Affirms Fine For Hogging Shared Radio Channel in 2013

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:53 PM EDT) -- Mobile Relay Associates will have to face a $25,000 fine for not properly sharing a channel with other licensees after the Federal Communications Commission denied the communication company's appeal of the enforcement action on Tuesday. The full commission affirmed the FCC Enforcement Bureau's fine against Mobile Relay, which dates back to 2013. Mobile Relay had a Part 90 license that it used to operate a private land mobile radio station in Malibu, California. The company was issued a warning in 2013 after other licensees complained to the FCC that Mobile Relay was causing interference because it operated nearly continuously on what was...

