Youth Climate Plaintiffs Won't Seek High Court Review

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 4:01 PM EDT) -- Youth activists suing the federal government over its energy policies and their effects on climate change have decided not to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review a Ninth Circuit decision to toss their case. The deadline to file a petition for writ of certiorari at the high court for review of the January 2020 ruling was Monday. The youths said that given the fact that they're trying to revive their case at the federal district court level in Oregon and are in settlement talks with the U.S. Department of Justice, they would skip the justices for now. But they said...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS