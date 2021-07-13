JPMorgan, Investors Reach Deal To Settle Spoofing Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:46 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan and a putative class of investors who claim that the financial services giant manipulated futures contracts through spoofing have reached a confidential agreement to settle the suit that the investors filed in Manhattan federal court, according to the plaintiffs. In a letter on Monday to U.S. District Judge Gregory H. Woods, counsel for the investors described the agreement as "a confidential, binding settlement term sheet to resolve the action" that the parties signed in May. The proposed settlement could wrap up the consolidated action in its entirety within a 90-day period. To get the settlement process going, the investors asked...

