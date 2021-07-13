Insurers Want Out Of Plumbing Manufacturer's BIPA Suit

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:41 PM EDT) -- Two insurers asked an Illinois federal court Tuesday to free them from defending a plumbing equipment manufacturer against a proposed class action accusing it of violating the state's biometric privacy law by unlawfully collecting worker fingerprints. Citizens Insurance Co. of America and Hanover Insurance Co. pointed to multiple exclusions in their policy with the Chicago-based MIFAB that they said barred coverage for the underlying suit. The manufacturer is being accused of failing to obtain its workers' informed consent to use their fingerprints as part of a time check-in system, an alleged violation of Illinois' landmark Biometric Information Privacy Act. The insurers...

