Navy Can't Get ASBCA To Sink Appeal Over New Damage Rate

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A U.S. Navy contractor's decision to modify the damages calculation between its initial claim and its appeal did not change the underlying complaint, the Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals ruled this month in tossing the branch's bid for dismissal. The decision, issued July 2 but made public this week, allows Tennessee-based Anthony and Gordon Construction Co. to move forward with its bid to recoup $2.8 million from Naval Facilities Engineering Command Southeast over 3½ years of delays to renovation work the firm was contracted to complete on an aircraft repair facility at the Naval Air Station in Corpus Christi, Texas....

