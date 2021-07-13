Full 11th Circ. Asked To Rehear Driver Arbitration Ruling

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- A Florida delivery driver asked the Eleventh Circuit on Tuesday to reconsider its ruling that local drivers of interstate commerce likely have to cross state lines themselves to be exempt under federal law from arbitration with employers. Curtis Hamrick is trying to avoid arbitrating his proposed class action against U.S. Pack Holdings LLC and six subsidiaries, which he accused of denying overtime to him and other drivers deemed to be independent contractors. The drivers, who Hamrick says are employees, picked up at local warehouses goods that had been shipped from out-of-state and delivered them, within state, to their final destinations....

