Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Crew Member's Family Can't Nix Award Favoring Cruise Line

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday refused to vacate an international arbitration award denying negligence claims against Royal Caribbean after one of its employees suffered a cardiac event onboard and died, rejecting the family's arguments that the broader vacatur standards applicable to domestic awards should apply.

U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez denied the bid by the family of Alfonso Alpheous Hamilton to nix the arbitral award because of the arbitrator's alleged apparent bias in favor of Royal Caribbean, saying that "evident partiality" is not a basis on which courts can vacate awards that involve international disputes. Here, Hamilton was a Jamaican...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!