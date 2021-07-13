Crew Member's Family Can't Nix Award Favoring Cruise Line

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Florida judge on Tuesday refused to vacate an international arbitration award denying negligence claims against Royal Caribbean after one of its employees suffered a cardiac event onboard and died, rejecting the family's arguments that the broader vacatur standards applicable to domestic awards should apply. U.S. District Judge Jose E. Martinez denied the bid by the family of Alfonso Alpheous Hamilton to nix the arbitral award because of the arbitrator's alleged apparent bias in favor of Royal Caribbean, saying that "evident partiality" is not a basis on which courts can vacate awards that involve international disputes. Here, Hamilton was a Jamaican...

