CalPERS Settles Rate Hike Suit With Deal Worth Up To $2.7B

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 8:12 PM EDT) -- The California Public Employees' Retirement System has agreed to provide up to $2.7 billion to resolve policyholders' class claims over large premium increases in February 2013, according to a joint announcement Tuesday. The policyholders filed suit in August 2013, accusing CalPERS of breaching its contracts with thousands of long-term care insurance policyholders by deliberately misleading them over the strength of its investment program. The retirement system hiked its rates by 85% for many of the long-term care policies, according to the release. The proposed settlement is worth up to $2.7 billion in premium refunds and other benefits, the parties said Tuesday. Each settlement...

