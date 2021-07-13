Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

SPAC, Merger Target And CEOs Accused Of Faulty Disclosure

Law360 (July 13, 2021, 10:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced Tuesday it has reached settlements with special purpose acquisition company Stable Road Acquisition Co., its sponsor and CEO, and the SPAC's proposed merger target Momentus Inc. for allegedly falsely telling investors that its propulsion technology had been successfully tested in space.

The SEC said that the settlement penalties total more than $8 million, and that litigation is proceeding in D.C. federal court against Momentus' founder and former CEO Mikhail Kokorich.

"Kokorich and Momentus, an early-stage space transportation company, repeatedly told investors that it had 'successfully tested' its propulsion technology in space when, in fact,...

