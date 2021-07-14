Fabricator's Insurer Seeks Escape From COVID-19 Death Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A steel fabricator's insurer has told an Illinois federal judge it should not have to cover a general contractor in a wrongful death suit over a Coca-Cola worker's death from COVID-19, saying the contractor is not an additional insured under its policy. First Mercury Insurance asserts in Tuesday's complaint that a commercial general liability policy it issued to American Steel Fabricators did not extend coverage to Burling Builders. The construction company was also performing work at the Great Lakes Coca-Cola Distribution facility where Ronald Wantuch worked. The insurer says that though American Steel is not named as a defendant in the...

