​​​​​​​$165B Over Budget, F-35s Face Technical, Production Issues

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 7:32 PM EDT) -- The F-35 stealth fighter program, the country's most expensive weapon program, is $165 billion over budget and plagued with hundreds of problems, including difficulties modernizing the weapons and pandemic-related supply chain issues affecting production, according to a government watchdog report. The U.S. Government Accountability Office flagged 864 problems as of June 2021, eight of which it deemed critical, in the F-35 program in a report delivered to a House Armed Services Subcommittee on Tactical Air and Land Forces hearing on Tuesday. In addition to the weapon system either not meeting requirements or having deficiencies related to safety and effectiveness, the GAO...

