Law360 (July 14, 2021, 9:41 PM EDT) -- Consumers accusing Toyota and a regional distributor of concealing allegedly defective air-conditioning systems in certain Camry models asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to certify their case as a class action, but the companies said proposed class guidelines are overly broad and would mire the court in members' individual issues. Counsel for plaintiffs Javier Cardenas, Michelle Monge and Rodney Baker told U.S. Magistrate Judge Lauren F. Louis during a hearing in Miami that they have made a concerted effort to focus their class definition, narrowing it to buyers of 2012-14 model year nonhybrid Camrys in the five states serviced by defendant...

