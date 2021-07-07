GOP Derides Voting Atty Up For 2nd Circ. As 'Radical Activist'

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Republican senators blasted Second Circuit nominee Myrna Pérez, a veteran voting rights litigator, as an "extreme partisan advocate" during a confirmation hearing on Wednesday that saw mixed reactions to district court selections for Connecticut, New Jersey and Washington, D.C. The former Third Circuit clerk has worked on voting policy at the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law since 2006, rising to lead the Voting Rights and Election Program since 2019. That work has seen her advocate for easier access to the ballot and fight against Republicans in many legal disputes, including the bitter fight over whether ex-felons in...

