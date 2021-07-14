Southwest Fights Site's Bid To Toss Part Of Data Scrape Suit

Law360 (July 14, 2021, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Southwest Airlines Co. has hit back against online flight aggregator Kiwi.com's argument that a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling dooms the airline's Computer Fraud and Abuse Act claim, saying the decision doesn't apply to the aggregator's alleged hacking and scraping of flight information. The Dallas-based airline urged a Texas federal court Tuesday to deny Czech Republic-based Kiwi's latest dismissal bid claiming the Supreme Court's decision in Van Buren v. U.S. frees the website from one of Southwest's five claims against it. In Van Buren, a split high court narrowed the federal computer crime law's reach by finding that a Georgia police...

